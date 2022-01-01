Each pen is already charged and ready for a few hundred puffs of the highest quality HTE (High Terpene Extract) live resin sauce. binske vape pens always contain 100% cannabis terpenes and never have any cutting agents, additives, flavors, or non-cannabis-derived terpenes. We've even included a charging port on all our disposable vape pens so you can use it to its fullest potential.



Cool, crisp citrus - refreshing fruity sweetness - the slightest hint of creamy vanilla - piney undertones pervade - you can basically already taste this lemon sherbert, can’t you? Sugary sweet, with earthen and citrus notes to balance. Lemon Sherbert is sunshine. As cooling and refreshing as that flavor profile sounds, don’t let it fool you - this may be the perfect relaxation tonic, but Lemon Sherbert also packs quite a punch! Though it calms and relaxes, soothes the mind and body, it also maintains that feeling far longer, and with more vigor than most. Expect to feel calm and relaxed, but heightened and invigorated enough to push through the hottest of summer days! Take this to the beach with you, or through a walk in the park.