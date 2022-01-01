Individually packaged and ready-to-smoke, each package contains a single 1g joint using the same top-quality flower we put into our jars.



A bouquet of sour lemons covered in sugar, heavy kush, and exotic floral notes radiate from this instant classic. Tangy lemons are corralled and cooled by soft floral and heavy kush exhales. The Thai is a lovely addition here - it evokes the spiced, floral, and skunk profiles of yesteryear. So rarely does a strain name hit it's own flavor profile right on the head; but this Lemon Thai Kush leaves nothing to the imagination - everyone gets a seat at the table here. Leaping back and forth from a cerebral lemon haze - to a heavy, tranquil kush calm - to an enlivening hybrid bodybuzz - the stone takes on the same chameleon-like nature as the flavor profile - a little something for everyone. Leaning sativa, the Lemon Thai Kush is great for all times of the day, but can be the rocket fuel to get you moving in the morning!