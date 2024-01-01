Extraordinarily flavorful, binske gummies are made with only the best natural ingredients. Infused with pure binske cannabis oil, our gummies use real fruit pectin rather than gelatin derived from animal protein, making them vegan-friendly.
Now available in new mylar bags, binske gummies continue to set the highest standard. Mylar bags give our gummies a freshness promise with less packaging waste.
Enjoy a burst of fruit flavor and a euphoric dose of cannabinoids in every bite!
Contains 100mg of THC per package and 10mg of THC per piece.
We felt the highest standards did not exist, so we set out to create them. At Binske, the quality of your experience and the relationships you cultivate with our products comes first and foremost, which is why we deploy the utmost sophistication and pride in every single batch we produce. As self-confessed perfectionists, obsessed with quality and flavor, we consistently go through great lengths, paying attention to the granular details in order to craft unforgettable sensations that can be found in each and every luxurious bite, sip or hit. Binske is dedicated to delivering an elevated cannabis experience like no other that affords everyone a taste of the high life, anywhere any time. Whether it's through our cannabis products or the lifestyle section of our brand featuring art and fashion collabs and innovation. Once you get a taste of the high life, there's no going back.