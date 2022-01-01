Our extraction lab ensures that all freshly frozen biomass is prepped and ready for extraction hours in advance then frozen in an ultra-low freezer. This ensures all water is frozen within the biomass throughout the entire extraction process to best preserve the terpenes and impact yields. We make sure all flower is kept frozen from harvest to extraction for the best quality possible. Our live resin concentrates are available in Budder, Sugar and Diamonds & Sauce.



Zing and spirit, a dazzling citrus-forward punch, and stunning light creaminess on the back end. Mimosa Limón is a sativa-leaning hybrid that is crisp and refreshing - like a glass of Dom. The limonene is the first terpene to cross your path, owning that initial invigorating citrus blast. But the silky smooth champagne after notes are what you stay for - they lend themselves to this bouquet in the most beautiful, mellow, yet vibrant way. Sativa leaning, this is the perfect strain for daytime elevation and creative endeavors, put a little pep in your step with this tart and tasty number. Mimosa Limón invigorates and enlivens in both taste and feel. Grown with passion and love, cured to absolute perfection, and then sealed up tight for you to enjoy in the not-so-distant future; just like your favorite bubbly.