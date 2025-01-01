Each cartridge contains high-quality 100% live resin oil, extracted from fresh frozen cannabis flower to preserve maximum terpene content and deliver a flavor that is true to the plant. Made using ceramic vape hardware for optimal quality, our cartridges offer a smooth, consistent experience.
Each cartridge contains high-quality 100% live resin oil, extracted from fresh frozen cannabis flower to preserve maximum terpene content and deliver a flavor that is true to the plant. Made using ceramic vape hardware for optimal quality, our cartridges offer a smooth, consistent experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
binske is a premium cannabis brand dedicated to elevating human consciousness and redefining the cannabis experience through quality, sustainability, and innovation. Inspired by the harmony of the elements, binske crafts top-tier products—from flower, prerolls, and concentrates to edibles and vape cartridges—paired with elegant, eco-friendly packaging that reflects its commitment to excellence. Passionate about setting the highest standards in cultivation, extraction techniques, and ingredient quality, binske delivers unforgettable experiences in every batch, emphasizing artistry, creativity, and flavor. Driven by the desire to foster positive change, the brand embraces collaboration and innovation, curating a lifestyle that blends luxury, art, and empowerment. Once you experience binske, you’re immersed in a journey to higher living, where sophistication meets the pursuit of perfection. Now available in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Washington. Experience binske at your favorite dispensary … For Higher Living.