Immediately after harvest, our extraction lab preps fresh buds for extraction by freezing the flowers at ultra-low temperatures. This process preserves the terpenes, yielding only the best-quality live resin. binske live resin concentrates are available in a variety of different textures including Budder, Sugar, and Diamonds & Sauce.
Orange Tree is a zesty blend of 24k Gold and Orange Valley OG. Revel in the sweet aroma of an orchard stroll, as this strain elevates your senses to peaceful tranquility. Sweet orange notes dance alongside subtle hints of sour pine, grounding woody earth, and a touch of spicy herbs. A citrus lover's dream!
We felt the highest standards did not exist, so we set out to create them. At Binske, the quality of your experience and the relationships you cultivate with our products comes first and foremost, which is why we deploy the utmost sophistication and pride in every single batch we produce. As self-confessed perfectionists, obsessed with quality and flavor, we consistently go through great lengths, paying attention to the granular details in order to craft unforgettable sensations that can be found in each and every luxurious bite, sip or hit. Binske is dedicated to delivering an elevated cannabis experience like no other that affords everyone a taste of the high life, anywhere any time. Whether it's through our cannabis products or the lifestyle section of our brand featuring art and fashion collabs and innovation. Once you get a taste of the high life, there's no going back.