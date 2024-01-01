Each cartridge contains the highest quality HTE (High Terpene Extract) live resin sauce. Because fresh frozen preserves more terpene content and the terpene content mimics fresh flower, our soil-to-oil ethos enables you to taste the difference in quality right away. If you haven't tried our live resin sauce cart, this is your chance.
Derived from Biscotti, Jealousy, and Sherb Bx, this Indica-dominant hybrid kindles creativity and tranquility, delivering a euphoric yet serene journey. Its taste combines sweet & sour candy with a zesty citrus diesel twist. Permanent Marker: where serenity sparks inspiration.
We felt the highest standards did not exist, so we set out to create them. At Binske, the quality of your experience and the relationships you cultivate with our products comes first and foremost, which is why we deploy the utmost sophistication and pride in every single batch we produce. As self-confessed perfectionists, obsessed with quality and flavor, we consistently go through great lengths, paying attention to the granular details in order to craft unforgettable sensations that can be found in each and every luxurious bite, sip or hit. Binske is dedicated to delivering an elevated cannabis experience like no other that affords everyone a taste of the high life, anywhere any time. Whether it's through our cannabis products or the lifestyle section of our brand featuring art and fashion collabs and innovation. Once you get a taste of the high life, there's no going back.