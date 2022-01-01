About this product
Similar to our regular 1g pre-roll, each child-resistant tube contains a single 1g joint using the same award-winning binske genetics. We decide to kick it up a notch by infusing our 1g pre-rolls with our solventless hash we use for live rosin concentrates. The result is an even tastier and stronger pre-roll that gets you lifted and keeps you there.
Sweet like vanilla with smooth berry and nutty elements, Pismo Pebbles crosses Girl Scout Cookies with Fruity Pebbles for a euphoric high. This Hybrid strain gives long-lasting giddy effects that are good for social events and won’t leave you locked on the couch.
About this brand
binske
We felt the highest standards did not exist, so we set out to create them. At Binske, the quality of your experience and the relationships you cultivate with our products comes first and foremost, which is why we deploy the utmost sophistication and pride in every single batch we produce. As self-confessed perfectionists, obsessed with quality and flavor, we consistently go through great lengths, paying attention to the granular details in order to craft unforgettable sensations that can be found in each and every luxurious bite, sip or hit. Binske is dedicated to delivering an elevated cannabis experience like no other that affords everyone a taste of the high life, anywhere any time. Whether it's through our cannabis products or the lifestyle section of our brand featuring art and fashion collabs and innovation. Once you get a taste of the high life, there's no going back.