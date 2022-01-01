Our extraction lab ensures that all freshly frozen biomass is prepped and ready for extraction hours in advance then frozen in an ultra-low freezer. This ensures all water is frozen within the biomass throughout the entire extraction process to best preserve the terpenes and impact yields. We make sure all flower is kept frozen from harvest to extraction for the best quality possible. Our live resin concentrates are available in Budder, Sugar and Diamonds & Sauce.



Bright, zesty orange notes, and glowing, diesel floral intensity triumphantly march towards slight sweetness in this flavor parade. The orange is ripe for the picking, pure sunshine to the taste buds; while the diesel notes roar in the background. About as close to "pure orange" as you can get - Puna is a citrus lover's dream. Equally bright and shiny as it's flavor profile, the stone of the Puna invigorates and enlivens - a glass of orange juice for the mind and spirit - kickstart your day with it. Sativa leaning, the Puna Orange is perfect to fan the flames of a new day's fire.