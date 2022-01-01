We take pride in carefully selecting our strains so we can deliver the best flavor profile possible. We are driven to make the best-tasting and highest quality cannabis products, which is why each jar contains 3.5g of the highest quality flower. All of our jars are packed with large buds grown with our award-winning genetics. All of our eighths come in airtight child resistant mason jars for maximum freshness, within a beautifully branded binske box.



Purple Panda is a potent cross between Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mints GSC. This is the perfect hybrid for a full-bodied and stimulating high. The effects of this hard-hitting hybrid come on immediately after the first toke, filling your mind with creativity and euphoria, before rushing down your body with a buzzy sensation and deep relaxation. Purple panda not only has a punchy high, but the bud has a sweet and sour fruitiness with a zing of mint upon exhale.