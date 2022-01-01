We take pride in carefully selecting our strains so we can deliver the best flavor profile possible. We are driven to make the best-tasting and highest quality cannabis products, which is why each jar contains 3.5g of the highest quality flower. All of our jars are packed with large buds grown with our award-winning genetics. All of our eighths come in airtight child resistant mason jars for maximum freshness, within a beautifully branded binske box.



A truly “classic” flavor profile, Senor Garcia hits sour and tangy right out of the gate, with a myriad of earthen tones to follow - berry, citrus, and skunk notes on the exhale. Funky and fruity, the taste is timeless. You can feel the “spirit of cannabis past” within this one. Senor Garcia will remind you of the first times you enjoyed quality cannabis, in more ways than one; the high is heady and cerebral - powerful and invigorating. Potent and high energy; add a dash of energy or pinch of creativity to your day with Senor Garcia. Replace your morning coffee. Possible side effects include Kerouac style punctuation-less novels, and 15 minute guitar solos.