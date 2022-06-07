About this product
Looking for a bigger hit? We infused our mini pre-rolls with our solventless live rosin hash. The same high-quality cannabis, featuring our award-winning genetics, is now paired with our solventless hash for even tastier and stronger hits. With 7 mini joints at 0.5g each, our infused mini pre-rolls are a huge hit.
If you love Indicas with a divine flavor and a potent punch, Slurple is the strain for you. This fruit-forward Indica-dominant hybrid crosses Slurricane and Gelato #33, leaving you feeling euphoria and glee. As your mind expands with pure happiness, your body feels relaxed, leaving you worry-free and uplifted. With purple undertones and white crystal trichomes, this flower is vibrant and fluffy with a sweet, and fruity nose that keeps you coming back for more.
If you love Indicas with a divine flavor and a potent punch, Slurple is the strain for you. This fruit-forward Indica-dominant hybrid crosses Slurricane and Gelato #33, leaving you feeling euphoria and glee. As your mind expands with pure happiness, your body feels relaxed, leaving you worry-free and uplifted. With purple undertones and white crystal trichomes, this flower is vibrant and fluffy with a sweet, and fruity nose that keeps you coming back for more.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
binske
We felt the highest standards did not exist, so we set out to create them. At Binske, the quality of your experience and the relationships you cultivate with our products comes first and foremost, which is why we deploy the utmost sophistication and pride in every single batch we produce. As self-confessed perfectionists, obsessed with quality and flavor, we consistently go through great lengths, paying attention to the granular details in order to craft unforgettable sensations that can be found in each and every luxurious bite, sip or hit. Binske is dedicated to delivering an elevated cannabis experience like no other that affords everyone a taste of the high life, anywhere any time. Whether it's through our cannabis products or the lifestyle section of our brand featuring art and fashion collabs and innovation. Once you get a taste of the high life, there's no going back.