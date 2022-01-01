We take pride in carefully selecting our strains so we can deliver the best flavor profile possible. We are driven to make the best-tasting and highest quality cannabis products, which is why each jar contains 3.5g of the highest quality flower. All of our jars are packed with large buds grown with our award-winning genetics. All of our eighths come in airtight child resistant mason jars for maximum freshness, within a beautifully branded binske box.



Snowball is an indica-leaning hybrid from Ethos Genetics based out of Colorado. Named for its insanely gorgeous and sparkling appearance, Snowball buds have heavy oversized fluffy popcorn-shaped nugs with rich amber undertones, a spattering of thin orange hairs and a completely blanketed cover of glittering white crystal trichomes. As you break apart each dense little nugget, creamy fuel and sour pungent chemical aromas are released. They intensify with a citrusy effect as they burn away. The flavor is very similar, with a sour citrus overtone accented by a creamy exhale packed full of savory diesel. The Snowball high isn't quite as bright as the flavor. Its relaxing effects are best suited for a night when sleep just won't seem to come. You'll feel a relaxing lift at the onset of the high that fills your mind with hazy happiness and a sense of well-being.