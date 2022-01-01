Conveniently packed and ready-to-smoke, each package contains 7 mini-joints at 0.5g each, using the same high-end flower we put into our jars. Featuring our award-winning genetics; Our minis are only rolled using full flower, never shake or trim. Each pack contains an airtight plastic insert for maximum freshness, making them the perfect eighth on the go.



Zesty notes of gas, flower, and spice, melt gorgeously into sugared cream - an ice cream sundae of fruit and flora from the farthest exotic reaches of the earth - truly captivating, this entices all immediately towards Sundae Dough. Like a smooth, leisurely ride down a dessert river fit for the Wonka factory, sweet cream and vanilla is the perfect cooling exhale touch to a strain with it's pedal otherwise firmly on the "gas". The high, seemingly "perfect hybrid" - is remarkably even keeled, while maintaining heightened strength, shape, potency - a feat not so easily achieved. For those looking for their everyday smoker, that elusive "Goldilocks" stone, this one is "just right".