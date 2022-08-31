About this product
Looking for a bigger hit? We infused our mini pre-rolls with our solventless live rosin hash. The same high-quality cannabis, featuring our award-winning genetics, is now paired with our solventless hash for even tastier and stronger hits. With 7 mini joints at 0.5g each, our infused mini pre-rolls are a huge hit.
Sweet Cream is an Indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the delicious Cookies N Cream X Secret Weapon strains. Sweet Cream is a great choice for any indica lover who's looking for a high level of potency paired with great taste. This Strain has notes of sweet yet spicy chocolate and delicious nuttiness. The aroma is very similar, although with a touch of pungent diesel. The high hits you almost as soon as you exhale, slamming into both mind and body with a boost of cerebral effects, filling your mind with an uplifted sense of happiness. Following that with a heavy case of the munchies and a light physical high that helps you relax while you snack. This bud has dense and lumpy bright neon green nugs with deep amber hairs and a coating of matching crystal trichomes dripping with sweet sticky resin from top to bottom.
About this brand
binske
We felt the highest standards did not exist, so we set out to create them. At Binske, the quality of your experience and the relationships you cultivate with our products comes first and foremost, which is why we deploy the utmost sophistication and pride in every single batch we produce. As self-confessed perfectionists, obsessed with quality and flavor, we consistently go through great lengths, paying attention to the granular details in order to craft unforgettable sensations that can be found in each and every luxurious bite, sip or hit. Binske is dedicated to delivering an elevated cannabis experience like no other that affords everyone a taste of the high life, anywhere any time. Whether it's through our cannabis products or the lifestyle section of our brand featuring art and fashion collabs and innovation. Once you get a taste of the high life, there's no going back.
State License(s)
C11-0001274-LIC