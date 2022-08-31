Looking for a bigger hit? We infused our mini pre-rolls with our solventless live rosin hash. The same high-quality cannabis, featuring our award-winning genetics, is now paired with our solventless hash for even tastier and stronger hits. With 7 mini joints at 0.5g each, our infused mini pre-rolls are a huge hit.



Sweet Cream is an Indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the delicious Cookies N Cream X Secret Weapon strains. Sweet Cream is a great choice for any indica lover who's looking for a high level of potency paired with great taste. This Strain has notes of sweet yet spicy chocolate and delicious nuttiness. The aroma is very similar, although with a touch of pungent diesel. The high hits you almost as soon as you exhale, slamming into both mind and body with a boost of cerebral effects, filling your mind with an uplifted sense of happiness. Following that with a heavy case of the munchies and a light physical high that helps you relax while you snack. This bud has dense and lumpy bright neon green nugs with deep amber hairs and a coating of matching crystal trichomes dripping with sweet sticky resin from top to bottom.