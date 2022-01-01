We take pride in carefully selecting our strains so we can deliver the best flavor profile possible. We are driven to make the best-tasting and highest quality cannabis products, which is why each jar contains 3.5g of the highest quality flower. All of our jars are packed with large buds grown with our award-winning genetics. All of our eighths come in airtight child resistant mason jars for maximum freshness, within a beautifully branded binske box.



Sweet, soft, dessert and floral notes shimmer alongside a sharp, tangy, and biting gas/skunk combination in the fiery Wedding x OG. Enjoy a sugary petrol joyride with this exciting blend of two of today’s most beloved flavor profiles. Often radiating a beautiful cakey or ice cream aroma, that sweetness blends marvelously with the blistering rocket fuel gas encompassing it, to create an exquisite and balanced profile, that all range of connoisseur are sure to approve of. Heavy hitting and euphoric, Wedding x OG bounces effortlessly back and forth from sedated bliss to creative and inspired activity - it takes the shape of the mood of the consumer. Choose your path.