Durban Poison × Rainmaker × Original Glue. Bred by Ethos Genetics, consumers can expect massive colas that feel nearly sweaty thanks to the depth of quality resin. Noted for reeking of numerous flavors including pungent earthy and pine notes
Perfect for any hybrid lover who appreciates a super sweet flavor, Zweet Insanity brings on the hard-hitting and full-bodied effects with just a single toke. The high starts with an immediate flip of the switch, slamming into your mind and launching it into a creative happy state. At the same time, your body will drop away into a deeply relaxing state that leaves you slightly sedated but not sleepy.