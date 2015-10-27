Bio Care
Italian Sausage and Pepper Infused 20 Mg of CBD- (Net weight 300 gr / 10.58 oz)- KETOGENIC
Strain rating:
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this product
Naturally Delicious Benefits; Bio Care stay fresh in the fridge for up to 60 days; Gourmet recipes with carefully selected ingredients; No added preservatives; In-pack cooked and pasteurized meals conserving the flavours and preserving the nutrients; High food safety standards; Ready to heat and eat.
Bio Care uses a patented innovative in-pack pasteurization and safe microwave-cooking technology that preserves taste and nutrition with no added preservatives.
We offer 10 mg and 20 mg of CBD per meal.
North American Sativa effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
75% of people report feeling focused
Anxious
25% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
25% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
ADD/ADHD
25% of people say it helps with add/adhd
