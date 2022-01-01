Clear and Smooth mint flavor in a powerful Broad Spectrum Oil. 500mg of CBD.

$19.95



Dosage: 17mg of CBD per ml.



BioSpectrum Hemp features a dominant broad spectrum CBD extract that carries other phytocannabinoids to work with your body’s endocannabinoid system.



The endocannabinoid system controls everyday stress, calm, mood and impacts sleep and recovery.



We use select natural ingredients to give you the best experience. MCT Oil from coconut is quickly absorbed by the body and can give your body a great source of energy.



Great for dripping on foods, squeezing into your mouth, or using in drinks.

0.0% THC. 3rd party tested for purity, potency and absence of harmful ingredients.



Ingredients:

MCT from coconut oil, Organic Peppermint Oil for flavor, Broad Spectrum CBD