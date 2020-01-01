Established in 2010, BioTrackTHC aims to bring cannabis out of prohibition through transparency, accountability, and scalable growth. As pioneers of seed-to-sale tracking for both business management and government oversight software, the BioTrackTHC team has the professional experience necessary to navigate regulations and enforce compliance across any regulated landscape. BioTrackTHC is the leading Seed-to-Sale inventory management and Dispensary Point-of-Sale software designed specifically for the cannabis industry. We offer a comprehensive suite of business tools that give you everything you need to run and control your Cannabis business operation. BioTrackTHC was the first ever cannabis point-of-sale system to integrate every vertical of the cannabis business model into one, universal traceability tool; becoming the first true seed-to-sale cannabis POS software ever made available to the industry. Track your product from growers, to processors, to dispensaries, right into your customer’s hands; all the way from seed-to-sale. Our Mission is to bring cannabis out of prohibition by providing the industry with transparency, accountability, and accessibility, to enable a safe and growing market. We aim to be the world’s leading provider of intelligence and compliance software within these markets. Quality and reliability are the principles that guide everything we do. We provide a comprehensive platform for cannabis tracking, control, and intelligence. Our products and services empower organizations with a network of tools to run their business in an intelligent, compliant, and purposeful manner. BioTrackTHC includes numerous tools to help you run every aspect of your business. Manage your entire business using BioTrackTHC and enhance your day-to-day operations by using some of our product add-ons: The BT Command Center is an analytics dashboard for your business. Get automated reports sent directly to you; set employee tasks remotely to maintain productivity while off-site; and enjoy the ability to analyze your business results to increase business efficiency and provide customers with the products they love most by utilizing real-time business intelligence from the BT Command Center. BioTrackTHC currently holds 9 Government contracts and is operating in over 2200 locations across 30 states including D.C., and 5 countries.