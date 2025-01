10mg THC + 40mg CBD + 5mg Melatonin



A two-ounce grape-flavored nightcap of bliss, our NiteNite drink uses a healthy dose of CBD, a small dose of THC, and a splash of Melatonin to help ease you into restful and relaxing sleep.



Effects: Sleepy, Relaxed, Restored



Ingredients: Water, Gum Acacia, Natural & Artificial Flavor, Cannabis Extract, Citric Acid, FD&C Red #40 & FD&C Blue #1, Potassium Sorbate (as preservative), Sodium Benzoate (as preservative), Sucralose, Melatonin.

read more