About this product

Black Bear Coatings & Concrete has been polishing concrete floors in commercial and industrial environments. With over 25 years of industry experience, our crews are highly trained and experienced professionals specializing in heavy-duty polishing machines that can gradually grind down your floors to the desired degree of shine and smoothness. Whether you need a low gloss or reflective mirror-like finish, we can create polished concrete floors to meet your maintenance and aesthetic needs.



To install polished concrete flooring, a multi-step grinding and polishing process is used. First the concrete substrate is ground with industrial diamonds, then impregnating hardeners and sealers are used to level, densify, polish, and seal the floor. They don’t require any waxing or stripping to maintain the sheen. Simple damp mopping is all that is needed to restore the gloss.



Benefits:

-Cost-Effective

-Chemical-Resistant

-High Durability

-Environmentally Friendly

-Long Life-Span

-No VOC

-Low-Maintenance

-High Light Reflectivity

-Chemical & Solvent Resistant

-LEED Approved



Common Uses:

-Retail Spaces

-Restaurants

-Warehouses

-Commercial Gyms

-Offices

-Hospitals