About this product

Black Bear Coatings & Concrete has extensive expertise with resinous concrete coatings. Not all coatings are the same, so it’s important to match the demands of your facility with the right coating product. Floors treated with resinous coatings are durable, low-maintenance, and can be installed with minimal downtime.



For example, epoxy flooring solutions provide seamless, slip-resistant coatings that are safe, hard-wearing, and easy to clean. Other alternatives include MMA flooring systems and urethane coatings. MMA floors can be installed rapidly with different colors, finishes, and non-slip textures. Urethane coatings are a great alternative for environments with stringent conditions like high temperature cleaning, wet processing, or chemical contamination. Their seamless surface prevents bacteria growth and discourages chemical and water intrusion.



Benefits:

-High Durability

-Waterproof

-Chemical & Solvent Resistant

-Easily Cleaned

-Non-Slip



Common Uses:

-Hospital and healthcare facilities

-Restaurants and bars

-Retail stores and showrooms

-Food and beverage manufacturing

-Pharmaceutical manufacturing