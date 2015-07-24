Loading…
Jenny Kush Cured Resin Sugar 28g

by Black Label Brand
HybridTHC 28%CBD
About this strain

Jenny Kush

Jenny Kush is a hybrid cannabis strain named in memory of Jenny Monson, a cannabis activist who passed away in 2013. The strain was originally bred by Rare Dankness Seeds with all proceeds going toward the Jenny Kush Foundation, a charity established to help support her children. This hybrid introduces herself with a sweet earthy aroma cut with the sharp zesty sweetness of citrus and lemon. Amnesia Haze and Rare Dankness #2 are believed to have parented Jenny Kush, giving this strain a balance of sativa and indica effects. Providing soothing relaxation with an uplifting burst, Jenny Kush is suitable for use any time of the day.

Jenny Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
135 people told us about effects:
Happy
74% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
3% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Black Label Brand
The Black Label Brand produces a range of THC concentrates for those who appreciate a no-nonsense approach to their cannabis. Developed in a state-of-the-art facility, Black Label Brand represents some of the most sought-after products available to medical marijuana patients and recreational marijuana consumers today. The brand strives to consistently produce the most straight-forward medicine on the market, at a reasonable price, without fancy taglines or big marketing budgets. For a refreshing lack of BS, the choice is clearly Black Label.