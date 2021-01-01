About this product

NEW AND IMPROVED! With an upgraded YKK tape sealed zipper and carbon filter, the 2.0 version of the Safety Case is the only smell proof case that provides the convenience and peace of mind on the go. This new version includes deeper lid to accommodate a larger variety of vaporizers and accessories. We’ve also reinforced the semi-rigid shell for increased protection. Thoughtful design and high quality materials conceal your stash in plain sight, while organizing your accessories in a sleek, portable stash box. This is not your ordinary DIY stash case however, the Safety Case is an investment in worry-free storage and travel – your friends and family will never know what’s inside. Your favorite vaporizing or smoking accessories will fit perfectly alongside our custom components to create the premium all-in-one smoking kit you've always wanted. After experiencing the convenience of having everything you need in a compact, smell proof case, you’ll wonder how you ever left home without it. This is the best vape pen case you can purchase to conceal and protect a high-end vape like the Pax or Grasshopper. For tobacco use only.