THC-A, or tetrahydrocannabinolic acid is a form of THC that is naturally produced by hemp and cannabis plants. THC-A can be decarboxylated into Delta-9 THC by applying heat, oxygen, or excess light. THC-A flower is legal due to the product containing 0.03% Delta-9 THC or less.



Pre-Rolled Joints simply make smoking easy. They are ready to smoke on the go, all you need is your trusty lighter. Our Black Tie Pre-Rolled Joints are perfectly rolled, tasty and smooth. The THC-a dominant hemp flower is finely ground and then rolled into a perfect joint for you to enjoy.



*Each joint weighs 1.1-1.25 Grams. Weigh it!



Available in Singles (1), Pack of 3, or Pack of 5



Strain: Blueberry Muffin THC-A



Total CBD: 0.04%



THC-A: 14.38%



Total THC Delta-9: .13%



Total Cannabinoids: 12.99%



Blueberry Muffin- As soon as you open the container, you’ll know that you're in for a treat! Dry hit the joint to discover a delightful flavor of vanilla cake batter with hints of blueberry jam. Once lit, a delectable flavor of berries and sweet dough is immediately present, providing a mouthwatering inhale. A taste that reminiscent of eating a hot fresh-out-of-the-oven blueberry muffin. These pre-rolls are smooth on the throat and easy to enjoy. The effects of Blueberry Muffin are quickly noticeable and offer a relaxing full body euphoria that can be enjoyed throughout the day.