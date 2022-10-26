Pre-Rolled Joints simply make smoking easy. They are ready to smoke on the go, all you need is your trusty lighter. Our Black Tie Pre-Rolled Joints are perfectly rolled, tasty and smooth. The Delta8 infused hemp flower is finely ground and then rolled into a perfect joint for you to enjoy.



*Each joint weighs 1.1-1.25 Grams. Weigh it!



Available in Singles (1), Pack of 3, or Pack of 5



Strain: Delta8 Infused Strawberry Kush + Delta8 Infused Mothership



Total CBD: 15.40%



THC Delta-8: 6.09%



Total THC Delta-9: .15%



Total Cannabinoids: 23.87%



Delta8 Infused Strawberry Kush – Created by crossing Strawberry Kush cannabis, a hybrid strain derived from crossbreeding Strawberry Cough and OG, with an undisclosed hemp strain. The medium green buds contain dark orange hairs that are glistening in trichomes. The hand trimmed buds are beautifully manicured and have a medium to hard density. The scent is piney w/ kush and berry undertones. A smooth, light smoke provides a musky strawberry flavor with slight earthy and pine undertones. Little to no throat grab makes this strain very pleasurable.



Delta8 Infused MOTHERSHIP﻿ Hemp Flower - Enjoy this Delta8 Infused CBD Hemp Flower for a strain that is truly other worldly. The Delta8 Infused MOTHERSHIP CBD Hemp flower will impress you from the moment you lay your eyes on it. Glowing orangey-red hairs tangled in the pine-green buds glisten when light bounces off the medium-sized buds of the Delta8 crystals. Still, that’s not all. The Delta8 Infused MOTHERSHIP CBD Hemp Flower may be visually appealing, but it’s also intensely pungent. With a strong dank smell that mixes floral notes with sweet Berries, MOTHERSHIP gives off a calming aroma of chamomile, orange, wild berries, and flowers. Users report feeling pleasantly relaxed and mellow but not sleepy or couch-bound when using MOTHERSHIP.