Pre-Rolled Joints make smoking easy. They are ready to smoke on the go, all you need is your trusty lighter (we sell those too). Our Black Tie Pre-Rolled Joints are perfectly rolled, tasty and smooth. The CBD hemp flower is finely ground and then rolled into a perfect joint for you to enjoy.
**Each joint weighs 1.1-1.25 Grams. Weigh it!
Available in Singles (1), Pack of 3, or Pack of 5
Strain: Harlequin (INDOOR) Hemp Flower
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 19.95%
Total CBD: 17.53%
THCa – 0.04%
THC (Δ-9) 0.25%
HARLEQUIN (INDOOR) –Take one look at the Harlequin Indoor CBD Hemp Flower and you’ll instantly see why people love this Sativa-dominant hemp strain. This enjoyable smoke will remind you of the good old days. Great for morning and daytime use, this uplifting yet relaxing hemp flower has it all. Visually stunning, the Harlequin is bright green and covered in little orange hairs. It has a funky, hazy scent that grows when you pinch the buds.
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.