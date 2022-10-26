Pre-Rolled Joints make smoking easy. They are ready to smoke on the go, all you need is your trusty lighter (we sell those too). Our Black Tie Pre-Rolled Joints are perfectly rolled, tasty and smooth. The CBD hemp flower is finely ground and then rolled into a perfect joint for you to enjoy.



**Each joint weighs 1.1-1.25 Grams. Weigh it!



Available in Singles (1), Pack of 3, or Pack of 5

Strain: Legendary OG Hemp Flower

Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 20.94%

Total CBD – 17.48%

THC (Delta 9) - .29%



LEGENDARY OG – If you were looking for the funky skunk, you just found it. The buds emit a loud musky smell right out of the bag. Pick one up and give it a little squeeze to find a gas station hiding inside. The scent is loud and the taste is bold yet enjoyable. The smoke provides a heavy enjoyable flavor that grabs the back of your throat in a powerful, yet pleasant way. If you’ve been craving the funk, the Legendary strain is here to satisfy.