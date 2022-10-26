About this product
Pre-Rolled Joints make smoking easy. They are ready to smoke on the go, all you need is your trusty lighter (we sell those too). Our Black Tie Pre-Rolled Joints are perfectly rolled, tasty and smooth. The CBD hemp flower is finely ground and then rolled into a perfect joint for you to enjoy.
**Each joint weighs 1.1-1.25 Grams. Weigh it!
Available in Singles (1), Pack of 3, or Pack of 5
Strain: Legendary OG Hemp Flower
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 20.94%
Total CBD – 17.48%
THC (Delta 9) - .29%
LEGENDARY OG – If you were looking for the funky skunk, you just found it. The buds emit a loud musky smell right out of the bag. Pick one up and give it a little squeeze to find a gas station hiding inside. The scent is loud and the taste is bold yet enjoyable. The smoke provides a heavy enjoyable flavor that grabs the back of your throat in a powerful, yet pleasant way. If you’ve been craving the funk, the Legendary strain is here to satisfy.
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.