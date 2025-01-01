Pre-Rolled Joints simply make smoking easy. They are ready to smoke on the go, all you need is your trusty lighter. Our Black Tie Pre-Rolled Joints are perfectly rolled, tasty and smooth. The CBG hemp flower is finely ground and then rolled into a perfect joint for you to enjoy.



*Each joint weighs 1.1-1.25 Grams. Weigh it!



Available in Singles (1), Pack of 3, or Pack of 5



Strain: Lemon Cream Diesel



Total CBG: 14.67%



THC Delta-9: <LOQ%



Total Cannabinoids: 16.57%



Lemon Cream Diesel (CBG)- An adventure into the world of premium CBG strains, providing a feeling of focus, creativity, and is very cerebral. Customers describe a euphoric experience while maintaining a balance of pain relief and motivation.



This Cannabigerol (CBG) dominant, strain is unique to say the least. The flowers are very light green, which gives the look of almost white buds, with streaks of lime green and yellow- these buds can be prepared easily and create an almost white kief when put into a grinder or even broken up by hand.



Our customers say this is a wonderful morning coffee replacement. If you need the extra kick and focus but don’t want the afternoon caffeine crash - L.C.D. might be what you’ve been looking for.

read more