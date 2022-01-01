This year's crop has cured and is ready for your enjoyment and, believe it or not, the flowers are better than ever!!



The New Harvest Sampler consists of an eighth (3.5 grams) of each our 3 newest strains;



Amnesia - A sativa-dominant hybrid boasting 2.38% Terpenes. All-time best selling strain on BlackTieCBD.Net.



Mothership X - A cross between our exclusive Mothership and Amnesia Haze strains, the Mothership X has a potent sativa-dominant strain with an intense lemon-cannabis scent very reminiscent of the classic TrainWreck strain.



Pasteria - A new European strain provided by our friends @CanapaRoma , the Pastiera has a notable orange citrus taste on the palate, followed by buttery undertones. Finishes with a smooth, savory taste.