Euphoria in 15 minutes or less? It may be possible with Delta-9 Syrup for Euphoria.



Our Blue Raspberry Sativa infused Delta 9 Fast Acting Drink Additive/Syrup comes infused with terpenes that are designed to maximize your elated state fast. Enjoy the great taste and fast effects of Blue Raspberry Sativa infused Delta-9 today!



Sativa is known for the “head high” it produces. Some people say it clears their head so they can better focus on tasks, gets their creative juices flowing, and reduces feelings of stress and anxiety. It’s because of these reasons and more that people take Sativa as an energy booster or to hype them up before a social event.



This 420 mg bottle comes with approximately 21 servings of 20 mgs per dose. Try Delta-9 syrup today for the following highlights:



20 mg Delta 9 THC per serving

Great taste

Quick absorption, taking place within as soon as 15 minutes

Effects can last up to 6-8 hours

Delta-8 THC can be infused into any beverage

**Full 3rd party Lab Report Available Here**



What Is Delta-9 Syrup?



Our THC Delta-9 Syrup is fully lab tested and can transform any beverage into a THC-infused, high-potency drink that is sure to afford you a unique experience. Not only that, but our Delta-9 syrup is the only vegan, all-natural, and gluten-free Delta-9 THC syrup product that has been fully lab tested on the market!



Why Delta-9 Syrup?



Fast-acting and flavorful! Delta-9 syrup is great for those who don’t want to wait hours for the effects of THC to start to kick in. It utilizes water-soluble nanotechnology that enables THC’s potency to kick in within 15 minutes and last for between 6-8 hours. Talk about effective!



If you have any questions about our 420 Mg Delta 9 THC Syrup For Euphoria - Blue Raspberry (Sativa), feel free to contact us today.

