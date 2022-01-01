The 5 Gram Premium Hemp Flower Sampler is a great way to try a variety of Indoor hemp flowers at a reduced price! This Sample Pack consists of 5 individually packaged grams of the following strains.



Blue Dream -This sativa-dominant indoor hybrid strain is a must-have for any and all smokers, a popular choice amongst novice and experienced consumers. A semi-sweet floral nose is largely present with sweet blueberry undertones. The Blue Dream hemp flower burns smooth with little throat grab. The flavor is like that of an actual BlueBerry - Fruity Sweetness followed by a slight hazy floral finish. The taste lingers on the palate and lips. The smoke leaves a velvety-numb feeling in the mouth as well as a sweet aftertaste on the lips.



BubbleGum Special Reserve - A well balanced sativa-dominant hybrid consisting of 60% Sativa genetics and 40% Indica genetics. This indoor version offers high levels of CBD with small amounts of THC. The balanced nature of BubbleGum results in a comfortable feeling, consisting of a cerebral sensation that is augmented by a relaxing and gentle body effect. The Indica elements of this smoke induce a very calming effect.



Caramel OG - This beautiful, bright green, hybrid strain is a delight to smoke. The buds are medium sized frosty pieces of sweetness. The buds have a caramel sweet smell and an even sweeter taste. The smoke is light and pleasurable providing a caramel taste with hints of hazelnut. The Caramel OG (INDOOR) is exceptionally light on the throat, so take a deep pull and enjoy the dessert like flavors that will linger on your lips a while after smoking.



CHEESE - This sativa-dominant, indoor grown hemp flower has characteristics that are surprisingly similar to the UK Cheese cannabis strain. The light green buds are glistening in trichomes, littered with bright orange hairs, and emitting a smell that is pungently dank. A tangy cheese scent with a hazy, semi-sweet yogurt undertone. The smoke has a velvet-like texture on the tongue and cheeks. It feels thick, but there is hardly any throat burn on the backend. The taste is semi-sweet and tangy at first then finishes with a savory sweetness. Mouthwatering flavor and uplifting effects make this a preferred strain for all day smoke.



TAHOE OG - This beautiful Indica-dominant hemp strain is nothing short of amazing. The buds are medium sized with medium to hard density. Covered in trichomes and emitting a pungent gassy scent, A classic OG nose. The smell is present as soon as the lid is removed from the jar and gets even better when you pinch the buds. The buds are sticky, fresh, and boasting over 20% CBDa. Providing a pleasant smoke that has a smooth OG taste on the front end, followed by a gassy finish. Effects are felt almost immediately with a slight heaviness behind the eyes and a notable cerebral effect. This strain is recommended to relieve pain, reduce stress, and assist with insomnia.