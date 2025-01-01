Want to find Balance?



Pour some 1:1 syrup in your cup with the soothing synergy of THC + CBD. Our 1:1 Hybrid enhanced syrup contains 5 mg of THC and 5 mg of CBD per serving with 84 servings per bottle.



Terpenes include Limonene and Ocimene which are known to possibly help relieve stress and anxiety while boosting your mood to feel nothing but Balance!



This syrup is unflavored to mix with your favorite beverage, coffee, tea, etc. without altering your flavor!



High potency

Infused

All-natural | Vegan | Gluten-Free | No Corn Syrup

Fully Lab Tested for potency and purity

Start off with1 serving of gummy and wait 90 mins. Take more as needed.



What is Live Rosin?



Live Rosin is the process of extracting cannabinoids and terpenes from fresh uncured hemp plants. It is a solventless process which preserves the most desirable plant compounds for extra potency and quality.



What is Delta-9 THC?



Delta-9 THC is the cannabinoid most known for the euphoric high that comes with using THC such as smoking flower or consuming other typical THC products in recreational or medical legal states like vape cartridges and edibles. Each Enjoy Hemp product is made from Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC under .3% Delta-9 THC on a dry weight basis making it legal under the 2018 Farm Bill.



What is Delta-9 Syrup?



Delta 9 THC Syrup is like a Fast-Acting Liquid Gummy! It is very potent but kicks in up in as little as 15 minutes while lasting up to 8 hours!



Mix it with any drink and it turn it into a THC-Infused Beverage!



Try our Delta 9 THC Syrup, today!



Nutrition Facts: Serv. Size: 1 tsps., Servings: Approx 84, 1g of sugar per serving.



Balance Ingredients: Water, Sugar, Hemp Extract, CBD Isolate, Soy Lecithin, and Citric Acid.



Sleep Ingredients: Water, Sugar, Hemp Extract, CBN Isolate, Soy Lecithin, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, and Natural Coloring.

