Do you struggle with falling asleep at night, or wake up feeling groggy and unrested? If so, you're not alone. Millions of people suffer from sleepless nights, and it can take a toll on your overall health and wellbeing. That's why we've created our premium 800mg Live Rosin Delta-9 THC & CBN Syrup for Sleep Grape Indica - it may help you if you are looking for deeper, more restful sleep.



Our syrup is made with only the highest quality ingredients, ensuring that you get the most effective and enjoyable experience possible. The Live Rosin Delta-9 THC and CBN in our syrup have been carefully selected for their ability to promote relaxation and calmness, allowing you to drift off to sleep more easily and stay asleep longer.



What's more, our syrup is infused with a delicious grape flavor, making it easy and enjoyable to take. Simply mix it with your favorite drink or sip it on its own - either way, you'll be able to feel the effects in no time.



But don't just take our word for it - our customers rave about our syrup!



The sedating effects of CBN combined with THC alongside terpenes found in Indica strains may provide the perfect combination to unwind.



Terpenes include Myrcene which is known for its sedative effects and Linalool which is known for its sedative and stess reducing properties.



Don't let sleepless nights continue to take a toll on your life.



Order our premium 800mg Live Rosin Delta-9 THC & CBN Syrup for Sleep and experience the difference for yourself today!



High potency

Infused

All-natural | Vegan | Gluten-Free | No Corn Syrup

Fully Lab Tested for potency and purity

Start off with 1 serving. Take more as needed.



What is Live Rosin?



Live Rosin is the process of extracting cannabinoids and terpenes from fresh uncured hemp plants. It is a solventless process which preserves the most desirable plant compounds for extra potency and quality.



What is Delta-9 THC?



Delta-9 THC is the cannabinoid most known for the euphoric high that comes with using THC such as smoking flower or consuming other typical THC products in recreational or medical legal states like vape cartridges and edibles. Each Enjoy Hemp product is made from Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC under .3% Delta-9 THC on a dry weight basis making it legal under the 2018 Farm Bill.



What is Delta-9 Syrup?



Delta 9 THC Syrup is like a Fast-Acting Liquid Gummy! It is very potent but kicks in up in as little as 15 minutes while lasting up to 8 hours!



Mix it with any drink and it turn it into a THC-Infused Beverage!



Try our Delta 9 THC Syrup, today!



Nutrition Facts: Serv. Size: 1/4 tsp, Servings: Approx 84, 1g of sugar per serving.



Sleep Ingredients: Water, Sugar, Hemp Extract, CBN Isolate, Soy Lecithin, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, and Natural Coloring.

