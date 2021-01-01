About this product

Black Tie Afghani CBD Hash is made with BlueBerry Pie CBD Kief and a small amount of CBD Distillate (CO2 extracted). Total cannabinoids over 51%! The ingredients are hand-worked until The hashish becomes elastic and has a potent aromatic smell. The effects are almost narcotic providing a super-relaxed feeling. It's easy to use by adding a small amount to a joint or pipe. The effects take about 2-3 minutes to kick in so, please use caution. See Lab Results below.



The Afghani CBD/CBG Hash is made with Lemon Cream Diesel Kief and CO2 extracted CBD Distillate thus containing a generous amount of 2 different cannabinoids, providing a unique effect. Refer to the Lab Analysis below for more details.



The Afghani THC Delta-8 Hash is made with BubbleGum Kief, CO2 extracted CBD Distillate and Legal THC Delta-8 Distillate! This item provides notable amounts of THC Delta-8 containing over 40% THC per gram! Full Lab Analysis available below!