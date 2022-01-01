About this product
Black Tie Afghani CBD Hash is made with BlueBerry Pie CBD Kief and a small amount of CBD Distillate (CO2 extracted). Total cannabinoids over 51%! The ingredients are hand-worked until The hashish becomes elastic and has a potent aromatic smell. The effects are almost narcotic providing a super-relaxed feeling. It's easy to use by adding a small amount to a joint or pipe. The effects take about 2-3 minutes to kick in so, please use caution.
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.