Black Tie Afghani CBD Hash is made with BlueBerry Pie CBD Kief and a small amount of CBD Distillate (CO2 extracted). Total cannabinoids over 51%! The ingredients are hand-worked until The hashish becomes elastic and has a potent aromatic smell. The effects are almost narcotic providing a super-relaxed feeling. It's easy to use by adding a small amount to a joint or pipe. The effects take about 2-3 minutes to kick in so, please use caution.