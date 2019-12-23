Amnesia - With a pungent lemon-citrus cannabis scent, Amnesia is the perfect strain to start your day with a smile. This uplifting, energetic flower is one you will not soon forget. Our customers say this is a great social strain that is very relaxing yet won’t leave you sleepy. The buds are lighter green with orange and yellow hairs. The buds are coated in trichomes and the smell is louder than any previous batch!



Primary Terpenes: B-Farnesene, B-Myrcene, and a-Pinene. (2.38% Total Terpenes)



Primary Aromas: Lemon-Citrus, Cannabis, Orange peel, Pine



Smell Profile: Classic Haze fragrances, reminiscent of lemons and funk.



Taste Profile: Like its smell, this strain's flavor has a strong citrus backbone, but a notable and undeniable cannabis taste. Kushy with zesty lemon undertones, as the scent suggests.



Preferred Time of Use: Daytime - Good morning + all day strain



Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 19.30%



Total CBD - 16.08%



THC (Delta 9) - .13%