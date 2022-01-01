With a pungent lemon-citrus cannabis scent, Amnesia is the perfect strain to start your day with a smile. This uplifting, energetic flower is one you will not soon forget. Our customers say this is a great social strain that is very relaxing yet won’t leave you sleepy. The buds are a medium green with orange and yellow hairs.



Primary Terpenes: B-Farnesene, B-Myrcene, and a-Pinene. (2.38% Total Terpenes)

Primary Aromas: Lemon-Citrus, Cannabis, Orange peel, Pine

Smell Profile: Classic Haze fragrances, reminiscent of lemons and funk.

Taste Profile: Like its smell, this strain's flavor has a strong citrus backbone, but a notable and undeniable cannabis taste. Kushy with zesty lemon undertones, as the scent suggests.

Preferred Time of Use: Daytime - Good morning + all day strain

Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid

Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 19.30%

Total CBD: 16.08%

THC (Delta 9): .13%