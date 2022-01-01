About this product
With a pungent lemon-citrus cannabis scent, Amnesia is the perfect strain to start your day with a smile. This uplifting, energetic flower is one you will not soon forget. Our customers say this is a great social strain that is very relaxing yet won’t leave you sleepy. The buds are a medium green with orange and yellow hairs.
Primary Terpenes: B-Farnesene, B-Myrcene, and a-Pinene. (2.38% Total Terpenes)
Primary Aromas: Lemon-Citrus, Cannabis, Orange peel, Pine
Smell Profile: Classic Haze fragrances, reminiscent of lemons and funk.
Taste Profile: Like its smell, this strain's flavor has a strong citrus backbone, but a notable and undeniable cannabis taste. Kushy with zesty lemon undertones, as the scent suggests.
Preferred Time of Use: Daytime - Good morning + all day strain
Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 19.30%
Total CBD: 16.08%
THC (Delta 9): .13%
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.