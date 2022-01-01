With a pungent lemon-citrus cannabis scent, Amnesia is the perfect strain to start your day with a smile. This uplifting, energetic flower is one you will not soon forget. Our customers say this is a great social strain that is very relaxing yet won’t leave you sleepy. The buds are lighter green with orange and yellow hairs. The buds are coated in trichomes and the smell is louder than any previous batch!