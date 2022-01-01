About this product
With a pungent lemon-citrus cannabis scent, Amnesia is the perfect strain to start your day with a smile. This uplifting, energetic flower is one you will not soon forget. Our customers say this is a great social strain that is very relaxing yet won’t leave you sleepy. The buds are lighter green with orange and yellow hairs. The buds are coated in trichomes and the smell is louder than any previous batch!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.