A sativa-dominant hybrid cbd strain that harnesses the active and stimulating effects of its parent strains, Green Crack and Jack Herer (CBD). Creativity and social energy get a boost while green apple, vanilla, and earthy flavors overwhelm the palate. This high-energy CBD strain is preferred as a daytime remedy for minor aches and pains and leaves you with euphoria that helps you glide through a busy day.
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.