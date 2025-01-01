About this product
BISCOTTI PANCAKE (INDOOR) - also known as "Biscotti Cakes," is a slightly sativa-dominant hybrid strain (60% sativa/40% indica) created through crossing the potent Biscotti x Wedding Cake strains. This unique lineage contributes to its exceptional qualities and balanced effects.
Biscotti Pancake THC-A Flower is a visual masterpiece that captures the essence of cannabis craftsmanship. The buds showcase a compact structure with an enchanting blend of emerald greens and delicate orange pistils. The surface is adorned with a generous layer of glistening trichomes, reflecting the care and precision that went into its cultivation. The overall presentation is a testament to quality and potency.
Prepare to be enchanted by the captivating aroma of Biscotti Pancake THC-A Flower. Its fragrance is an intricate bouquet of sweet, earthy, and savory notes. The initial impression is one of sugary delight, reminiscent of freshly baked pastries. As you delve deeper, nuanced earthy and semi-sweet notes, akin to molasses, emerge, creating a sophisticated and inviting scent profile that lingers in the air.
Biscotti Pancake offers a sensory experience that delights the palate. Upon inhalation, the flavor profile mirrors the sweetness found in the aroma, akin to savoring a delectable pastry. As the vapor or smoke envelops the taste buds, nuanced herbal and nutty undertones come into play, adding depth and complexity to the overall taste. The exhale leaves a gratifying aftertaste, a harmonious blend of sweetness and earthiness that enhances the overall enjoyment.
Biscotti Pancake THC-A Flower provides a balanced and elevating experience. It begins with a gentle uplift in mood and a sense of relaxation that washes over the user. This initial euphoria is often accompanied by enhanced creativity and sociability, making it suitable for various activities, from creative pursuits to social engagements. As the effects progress, a soothing body relaxation sets in, releasing tension and stress without inducing excessive sedation. Biscotti Pancake is esteemed for its potential to offer relief from anxiety, depression, and physical discomfort, leaving users with a tranquil and contented state of mind.
Primary Aromas: Intricate bouquet of sweet, earthy, and savory notes akin to pastries and molasses.
Smell Profile: Its fragrance is an intricate bouquet of sweet, earthy, and savory notes. The initial impression is one of sugary delight, reminiscent of freshly baked pastries. As you delve deeper, nuanced earthy and semi-sweet notes, like that of molasses, emerge.
Taste Profile: Upon inhalation, the flavor profile mirrors the sweetness found in the aroma, akin to savoring a delectable pastry. As the vapor or smoke envelops the taste buds, nuanced herbal and nutty undertones come into play, adding depth and complexity to the overall taste.
Preferred Time of Use: Day Time / Any time
Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Density: Medium-High
THC-A - 25.80%
THC (Delta9) - 0.217%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 26.93%
**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here! **
Harvested: October 2024
*Expect size and color of pieces to vary
Black Tie CBD
At Black Tie CBD, our mission is to provide the highest quality materials and exceptional service to our customers. Our flagship product, Indoor THC-A Flower, represents the pinnacle of our commitment to excellence. Grown under meticulous conditions, it delivers unmatched potency, flavor, and quality. As your premier destination for premium THC-A Flower and other top-tier hemp products, we ensure that every offering meets the strictest standards of purity, consistency, and satisfaction.
