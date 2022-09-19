This beautiful indoor strain has dark green and light green hues combined with small clay orange hairs. Hints of wild cherry purple can be found on the sugar leaf. An aromatic scent of fresh picked black cherries protrudes when opening the jar. As you pinch the buds, you will find subtle floral notes of roses followed by a sugary sweetness. When dry hitting the joint, one will experience waves of sweet cherry goodness followed by floral undertones. Once lit, the Black Cherry Punch provides a smooth inhale. Dark cherry blossoms coat your tongue on the exhale. The immediate effects are quick to offer physical relaxation and a pain-free euphoria. Black Cherry Punch is a phenomenal strain to wind down and relax on any afternoon.



Primary Terpenes: Myrcene, α-Pinene, β-Caryophyllene

Primary Aromas: Black Cherries, Candy, Floral Roses

Smell Profile: A beautiful aroma reminiscent of fresh picked black cherries protrudes when opening the jar. As you pinch the buds, you will find subtle rose floral notes followed by a sugary sweetness.

Taste Profile: When dry hitting the joint, you will experience waves of sweet cherry goodness followed by floral undertones waiting to be indulged. Immediately upon being lit, this strain gives a smooth tropical punch inhale. Dark cherry blossoms coat your tongue during the easily released exhale

Preferred Time of Use: Afternoon / Evenin

Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid

Class: Sweets + Dreams

Density: Medium - High

Total CBD – 13.17%

THCa – 0.56%

THC (Delta9) – 0.09%

Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 14.95%