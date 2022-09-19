About this product
This beautiful indoor strain has dark green and light green hues combined with small clay orange hairs. Hints of wild cherry purple can be found on the sugar leaf. An aromatic scent of fresh picked black cherries protrudes when opening the jar. As you pinch the buds, you will find subtle floral notes of roses followed by a sugary sweetness. When dry hitting the joint, one will experience waves of sweet cherry goodness followed by floral undertones. Once lit, the Black Cherry Punch provides a smooth inhale. Dark cherry blossoms coat your tongue on the exhale. The immediate effects are quick to offer physical relaxation and a pain-free euphoria. Black Cherry Punch is a phenomenal strain to wind down and relax on any afternoon.
Primary Terpenes: Myrcene, α-Pinene, β-Caryophyllene
Primary Aromas: Black Cherries, Candy, Floral Roses
Smell Profile: A beautiful aroma reminiscent of fresh picked black cherries protrudes when opening the jar. As you pinch the buds, you will find subtle rose floral notes followed by a sugary sweetness.
Taste Profile: When dry hitting the joint, you will experience waves of sweet cherry goodness followed by floral undertones waiting to be indulged. Immediately upon being lit, this strain gives a smooth tropical punch inhale. Dark cherry blossoms coat your tongue during the easily released exhale
Preferred Time of Use: Afternoon / Evenin
Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Class: Sweets + Dreams
Density: Medium - High
Total CBD – 13.17%
THCa – 0.56%
THC (Delta9) – 0.09%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 14.95%
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.