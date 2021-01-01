Loading…
Logo for the brand Black Tie CBD

Black Tie CBD

Bleu Cheese (CBD)

BLEU CHEESE - 13.17% CBD, 15.96% Total Cannabinoids!!

Bleu Cheese has a nice vibrant green hue and a loud smell that is slightly sweet with a cheesy finish. This strain (when pinched) smells very similar to the cannabis strain - UK Cheese. The Bleu Cheese has notable Cannabinoid levels but, very little THC. This strain is ideal for morning or day-time use.
