Black Tie CBD
About this product
BLEU CHEESE - 13.17% CBD, 15.96% Total Cannabinoids!!
Bleu Cheese has a nice vibrant green hue and a loud smell that is slightly sweet with a cheesy finish. This strain (when pinched) smells very similar to the cannabis strain - UK Cheese. The Bleu Cheese has notable Cannabinoid levels but, very little THC. This strain is ideal for morning or day-time use.
Bleu Cheese has a nice vibrant green hue and a loud smell that is slightly sweet with a cheesy finish. This strain (when pinched) smells very similar to the cannabis strain - UK Cheese. The Bleu Cheese has notable Cannabinoid levels but, very little THC. This strain is ideal for morning or day-time use.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!