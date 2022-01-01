Classic Sativa-dominant hybrid CBD flower that delivers a memorable taste alongside a balanced, relaxing feeling. Its distinctive name has more to do with its genetic lineage, a cross between the popular Blueberry and the UK-native strain Cheese, than its taste, which is surprisingly fruity. The buds are medium-size and have a medium density bud structure. The light-density buds are light to medium green. This is a very resinous strain, and flowers are correspondingly covered in sticky white trichomes.



This mellow Sativa-like vibe is excellent for restfulness and de-stressing. Bleu Cheese’s physical effects make it a good means of relief from minor aches and pains, as well as an aid to counteract depression.



This strain has “cheesy” pungent aroma, flowers primarily have a fruity, berry smell, inherited from parent strain Blueberry. Rounding out this sweetness is a tangy hint of cheese, which some have compared to being like a cream cheese, or parfait with berries. The smoke is thick and lung-expanding, and can induce some serious coughing for users who take a big enough hit. Once smokers get past this eye-watering, palate-tickling pungency, they’ll notice a fruity blueberry parfait taste on the exhale, absent of cheesy funk.