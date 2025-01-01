Features:

High Potency - 5 mg Delta 9 THC Per Serving

Infused Premium Live Rosin

420 mg total | 84 Servings

Five Effects available in Mixed Fruit:



Euphoria - Sativa - Blue Raspberry

Boost - Sativa - Watermelon

Bliss - Hybrid - Strawberry

Chill - Indica - Pineapple

What is Live Rosin?



Live Rosin is the process of extracting cannabinoids and terpenes from fresh uncured hemp plants. It is a solventless process which preserves the most desirable plant compounds for extra potency and quality.



What is Delta-9 THC?



Delta-9 THC is the cannabinoid most known for the euphoric high that comes with using THC such as smoking flower or consuming other typical THC products in recreational or medical legal states like vape cartridges and edibles. Each Enjoy Hemp product is made from Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC under .3% Delta-9 THC on a dry weight basis making it legal under the 2018 Farm Bill.



What is Delta-9 Syrup?



Delta 9 THC Syrup is like a Fast-Acting Liquid Gummy! It is very potent but kicks in up in as little as 15 minutes while lasting up to 8 hours!



Mix it with any drink and it turn it into a THC-Infused Beverage!



Try our Delta 9 THC Syrup, today!



Nutrition Facts: Serv. Size: 1/4 tsps, Servings: Approx 84, 1g of sugar per serving.



Ingredients: Water, Sugar, Hemp Extract, Lecithin, Citric Acid, Natural Fruit Flavorings, and Terpenes.

