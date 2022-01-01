This sativa-dominant indoor hybrid strain is a must-have for any and all smokers, a popular choice amongst novice and experienced consumers. A semi-sweet floral nose is largely present with sweet blueberry undertones. The Blue Dream hemp flower burns smooth with little throat grab. The flavor is like that of an actual BlueBerry - Fruity Sweetness followed by a slight hazy floral finish. The taste lingers on the palate and lips. The smoke leaves a velvety-numb feeling in the mouth as well as a sweet aftertaste on the lips. Reported to increase enthusiasm, this strain has a tendency to provide intense cerebral effects in addition to full body relaxation. Instead of describing the trichome covered light green buds, I suggest taking a look at the pictures so that you can observe them for yourself. The look is one that words alone cannot describe. "Stunning" does it no justice. Now that you're done salivating, take a look at the rest of the description below including terpene and cannabinoid content.