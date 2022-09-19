About this product
Whether you are an old head or a new smoker, the Blue Meringue has great taste and aromas you are bound to enjoy! These beautiful purple buds have a room filling smell of lavender and berries with dank undertones of cotton candy gas. As you break down these resiny buds, your fingers will be coated with sticky trichomes and sugar leaves that reveal a potent gas aroma. The dry hit is so pleasurable and distinct, it may take a while to light the joint. A strong taste of gassy berries presents itself during the inhale, while a cooling mint and lavender flavor coats your mouth as you exhale. Blue Meringue is an optimal strain for people who like to indulge in a flavorful smoke while also enjoying its calming stress-free effects.
Primary Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene
Primary Aromas: Lavender, Gas, Berries
Smell Profile: These beautiful purple buds have a room filling smell of lavender and berries with dank undertones of cotton candy gas.
Taste Profile: A strong taste of gassy berries presents itself during the inhale, while a cooling mint and lavender flavor coats your mouth as you exhale.
Preferred Time of Use: Daytime / Anytime
Phenotype: Hybrid
Class: Jacks + Haze
Density: Light - Medium
Total CBD – 13.79%
THCa – 0.45%
THC (Delta9) – 0.10%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 15.40%
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.