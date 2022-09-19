Whether you are an old head or a new smoker, the Blue Meringue has great taste and aromas you are bound to enjoy! These beautiful purple buds have a room filling smell of lavender and berries with dank undertones of cotton candy gas. As you break down these resiny buds, your fingers will be coated with sticky trichomes and sugar leaves that reveal a potent gas aroma. The dry hit is so pleasurable and distinct, it may take a while to light the joint. A strong taste of gassy berries presents itself during the inhale, while a cooling mint and lavender flavor coats your mouth as you exhale. Blue Meringue is an optimal strain for people who like to indulge in a flavorful smoke while also enjoying its calming stress-free effects.



Primary Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene

Primary Aromas: Lavender, Gas, Berries

Smell Profile: These beautiful purple buds have a room filling smell of lavender and berries with dank undertones of cotton candy gas.

Taste Profile: A strong taste of gassy berries presents itself during the inhale, while a cooling mint and lavender flavor coats your mouth as you exhale.

Preferred Time of Use: Daytime / Anytime

Phenotype: Hybrid

Class: Jacks + Haze

Density: Light - Medium

Total CBD – 13.79%

THCa – 0.45%

THC (Delta9) – 0.10%

Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 15.40%