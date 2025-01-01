About this product
Looking to for a Boost? Our Watermelon Sativa infused Delta 9 Fast Acting Drink Additive/Syrup is infused with terpenes that may help you give some pep in your step!
This 420 mg bottle comes with approximately 21 servings of 20 mgs per dose.
20 mg Delta 9 THC per serving
Fast absorption within as little as 15 minutes
Tastes amazing
Lasts as long as 6-8 hours
Infuses any beverage with Delta-9 THC!
What is Delta-9 Syrup?
Our THC Delta-9 Syrup transforms any beverage into a High-Potency, THC-infused and flavor-enhanced experience that is truly one-of-a-kind. We offer the most potent and all-natural Delta-9 THC experience on the market with the only vegan, all-natural, and gluten-free Delta-9 THC syrup that is fully lab tested.
Why Delta-9 Syrup?
Utilizing water-soluble nanotechnology, Enjoy Hemp's Syrup absorbs up to 5x faster and kicks in within as little as 15 minutes! Plus, it lasts up to 6-8 hours.
**Full 3rd party Lab Report Available Here**
Nutrition Facts: Serv. Size: Approximately 1 tsp, Servings: 21, 7g of sugar per serving.
Ingredients: Water, Sugar, Hemp Extract, Lecithin, Citric Acid, Natural Fruit Flavor, and Terpenes.
Boost Delta 9 THC Live Rosin Syrup 420mg - Watermelon (Sativa)
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
At Black Tie CBD, our mission is to provide the highest quality materials and exceptional service to our customers. Our flagship product, Indoor THC-A Flower, represents the pinnacle of our commitment to excellence. Grown under meticulous conditions, it delivers unmatched potency, flavor, and quality. As your premier destination for premium THC-A Flower and other top-tier hemp products, we ensure that every offering meets the strictest standards of purity, consistency, and satisfaction.
