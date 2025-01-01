Looking to for a Boost? Our Watermelon Sativa infused Delta 9 Fast Acting Drink Additive/Syrup is infused with terpenes that may help you give some pep in your step!



This 420 mg bottle comes with approximately 21 servings of 20 mgs per dose.



20 mg Delta 9 THC per serving

Fast absorption within as little as 15 minutes

Tastes amazing

Lasts as long as 6-8 hours

Infuses any beverage with Delta-9 THC!

What is Delta-9 Syrup?



Our THC Delta-9 Syrup transforms any beverage into a High-Potency, THC-infused and flavor-enhanced experience that is truly one-of-a-kind. We offer the most potent and all-natural Delta-9 THC experience on the market with the only vegan, all-natural, and gluten-free Delta-9 THC syrup that is fully lab tested.



Why Delta-9 Syrup?



Utilizing water-soluble nanotechnology, Enjoy Hemp's Syrup absorbs up to 5x faster and kicks in within as little as 15 minutes! Plus, it lasts up to 6-8 hours.



**Full 3rd party Lab Report Available Here**



Nutrition Facts: Serv. Size: Approximately 1 tsp, Servings: 21, 7g of sugar per serving.



Ingredients: Water, Sugar, Hemp Extract, Lecithin, Citric Acid, Natural Fruit Flavor, and Terpenes.

