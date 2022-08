Broad Spectrum Tincture Peppermint (1200mg) is a great way to enjoy the benefits of CBD without the presence of THC. Perfect for those who are unable to enjoy the Full Spectrum items due to occupational or legal reasons. Made with 99.7%+ pure CBD Isolate, organic medium chain triglycerides (MCT oil), and natural flavoring (peppermint oil). This 1200mg Tincture is crafted with the purest ingredients available for your ultimate satisfaction.



1oz (30mL) Container



Serving Size: .5ml (1/2) dropper



Servings per Bottle: 60



Total CBD Per Serving: 20.98mg per 1/2 mL dose (42mg/g)



Total CBD Per Container: 1,258 mg per bottle



Nutrition Facts: Calories 5, Total Fat 1g [2% DV] %DV based on a 2,000 calorie diet.



Other ingredients: MCT Oil [55% C8 44% C10], CONTAINS COCONUT



Flavored Options include: Natural Peppermint Oil (Peppermint Flavor)